Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents hold one-on-one meeting

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani have held a one-on-one meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit will be successful and friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will develop: "We have very close relations. We cooperate well in all spheres, including political, economic, cultural, energy, transport. Good results in all areas. The documents to be signed today will give a new impetus to the development of our relations. We hold regular meetings. Agreements reached at meetings and tasks given by us are being implemented. As a result, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations reached a peak today.”

In his turn, President Hasan Ruhani noted that two great nations and two great peoples of the region have common history and culture. “At the same time, common goals have been identified to achieve the upcoming targets. I am very happy to see you every time. We are witnessing the development of relations between the two countries. In the past few years, we have been meeting for the tenth time, that is, face to face. This shows that the relations between the two countries are based on sincerity. The issues we have agreed in the past have contributed today, and tomorrow we will be witnessing several openings. The agreements that we will achieve in our visit will definitely serve to the development of relations between two countries. We consider Azerbaijan's security and sovereignty as our security and sovereignty. With the will of both states, two nations and two peoples, we will further develop these ties.”

