Azerbaijani, Iraqi FMs hold phone talk

On June 24, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

The FMs exchanged views on various aspects of the relations between the two countries, as well as discussed the development prospects of the relations.

The sides had an exchange on the current situation with the worldwide health crisis and the measures taken by both states to combat the novel virus. The importance of mutual support and cooperation was highlighted in this regard.

The two ministers agreed to further continue the existing cooperation within multilateral platforms.

