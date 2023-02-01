Azerbaijani, Israeli defense ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 1, at the initiative of the Israeli side, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Y. Galant noted that Azerbaijan-Israel ties are based on friendship and mutual trust, and expressed satisfaction with the current relations between our countries, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov congratulated Y. Galant on his appointment to the position of Minister of Defense of the State of Israel and expressed confidence that cooperation between the countries in the military sphere will expand.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed regional security issues and prospects for military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

