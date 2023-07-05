Azerbaijani, Italian experts discuss civil-military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of Azerbaijani and Italian experts on Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy.

Officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel informed the guests about the measures on CIMIC implemented in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, thematical briefings were presented, the issues of studying advanced practices in CIMIC were discussed, and the effectiveness of the conducted meetings were noted.

News.Az