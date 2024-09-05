Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Italian presidents had working lunch in Rome

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday had a working lunch with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, News.Az reports.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella welcomed the head of the Azerbaijani state.

The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to the Italian president, and the Italian delegation to the Azerbaijani president.

Then, a group photo was taken.

