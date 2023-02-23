Azerbaijani-Japenese relations are at a high level - Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, February 23, is the birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, and he turns 63 years old. I am very glad that we are celebrating this day together with you in Baku," said the Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada told journalists before the event held on the occasion of Japan's national holiday- the Emperor's Birthday in Baku, News.az reports.

According to the ambassador, friendly relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are at a very high level and are developing.

"Last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We will take steps to develop our relations in a positive direction for the next 30 years. We are trying to develop relations. I believe that today's event will be an opportunity for the development of relations between our countries", noted the ambassador.

News.Az