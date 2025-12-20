Azerbaijani judicial delegation visits Albania

A delegation headed by Mubariz Akbarov, a member of the Judicial-Legal Council and chairman of the Baku Court of Appeal, has paid a study visit to Tirana, Albania.

The visit aimed to gain in-depth insight into the areas of activity, organisational structure, and judicial administration practices of Albania’s High Judicial Council, as well as to exchange knowledge and best practices on issues of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing local media, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with the chairperson and members of the Albanian High Judicial Council. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information on the organisational structure of Albania’s judicial system, court administration, and reforms and best practices related to the implementation of the electronic court system. An extensive and productive exchange of views was also held on these matters.

The delegation also visited the Specialized Courts of First Instance and Appeal on Corruption and Organized Crime, the Tirana Administrative Court, the Administrative Court of Appeal, the Tirana City Court of General Jurisdiction, and the Tirana Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction.