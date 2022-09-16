Azerbaijani judoka becomes European champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Elcan Hajiyev (81 kg) defeated Italian athlete Bright Nosa Maddalonia in the decisive stage at the European Youth Championship, News.az reports.

Judoka Hajiyev won a gold medal and became a European champion in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijan Judo team has reached three. So, until now, our judokas Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg) won a gold medal, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) a silver medal.

News.Az