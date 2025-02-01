Azerbaijani judoka wins Grand Slam gold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) became the winner of the Grand Slam tournament, defeating his opponent from France in the final, News.Az reports.

In the decisive fight, the athlete from Azerbaijan defeated Daiki Buban and became the owner of the gold medal.

The tournament, which is taking place in the capital of France, Paris, will end on February 2.

News.Az