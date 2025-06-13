Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at World Judo Championship

Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at World Judo Championship

The 2025 World Judo Senior Championship will today start in Budapest, Hungary.

Three Azerbaijani athletes will take to the tatami on the first day of the competition, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Ahmad Yusifov will face Japan’s Ryuju Nagayama in the men’s 60kg weight class.

Leyla Aliyeva will face Turkmenistan's Kurbanay Kurbanova, while Konul Aliyeva will take on Maria Celia Laborde from the United States in the women’s 48kg weight class.

The qualification matches will start at 13:30 Baku time, while the final block will begin at 20:00.

Thirteen judokas (9 men and 4 women) in 10 weight categories are representing Azerbaijan in individual competitions at the World Championships. The team will also compete in the mixed team event.

