Azerbaijani, Kazakh naval forces continue Khazri-2023 joint tactical drills (VIDEO)

Activities for the next episodes are worked out in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan with the participation of warships and military personnel of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as Iran’s Naval Forces delegation as observers.

During the training, the tasks on liberating the island occupied by terrorist groups were fulfilled by naval special forces and marine infantry units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The military personnel of Azerbaijani and Kazakh naval forces demonstrate high professionalism in the accomplishment of the assigned tasks.

News.Az