US crude premiums reach record highs with Asia and Europe competing

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Spot premiums for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude have surged to record levels as Asian and European refiners intensify competition to secure supply, aiming to replace Middle Eastern oil flows disrupted by the Iran war, according to industry sources.

Europe is typically the largest importer of U.S. crude , but competition has escalated with Asian buyers scouring for supply from the Americas to Africa and Europe to replace ​Middle Eastern oil that is unable to move through the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The jump in ​crude prices is driving up costs and widening losses for refiners on both continents, ⁠sources and analysts said, putting severe pressure on companies including state-owned firms that are required by governments ​to keep producing fuel for national security.

"Asian refiners, shut out of Middle Eastern supply, are bidding aggressively for ​every available Atlantic Basin barrel," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, chief oil analyst at Rystad Energy, in a note dated April 3.

News.Az