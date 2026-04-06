BYD presents car to champion of Korean baking reality show

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BYD Korea announced on Monday that it held a vehicle presentation ceremony for Hwang Ji-o, the winner of "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream," Korea's first baking competition program aired on MBN.

The event took place at the BYD Auto showroom in southern Seoul, and was attended by Hwang and Cho In-chul, head of BYD Korea's passenger car division, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Cheonha Bakery,” in which BYD Korea participated as a brand partner, followed contestants competing to be named the country’s top baker, chronicling the challenges and personal stories of artisan bakers.

Hwang, who won the program's final episode, which aired Sunday, earned top marks from the judging panel for technical skill and creative recipes.

The prize vehicle, the BYD Sealion 7, is a premium electric SUV offering strong driving performance, safety and interior space, according to the Chinese automaker.

Cho said the program resonated with BYD's brand identity.

"Cheonha Bakery was not simply a program to find someone who bakes well — it was a process of each contestant 'baking' their own dreams," he said.

"Failing countless times in front of a scorching oven, then rising again to complete one's own recipe as a form of art — that spirit resembles BYD's philosophy of continuously challenging what was once considered impossible and changing the world through new technology."

Hwang said the vehicle made a strong first impression.

"When I saw it in person for the first time, I was struck by how refined and commanding the design was," she said, adding that the smooth ride quality characteristic of electric vehicles was equally impressive.

BYD Korea said the brand partnership and prize sponsorship are part of a broader strategy to position BYD electric vehicles as a lifestyle partner experienced naturally within everyday culture, and that it plans to continue collaborating with cultural content to expand its presence among Korean consumers.

News.Az