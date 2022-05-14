Azerbaijani lawmakers to hold several meetings in European Parliament

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation CommitteeTural Ganjaliyev and member of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova will pay a visit to Belgium's Brussels on May 16, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

The MPs will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the European Parliament.

At the meetings, the sides will discuss the development of cooperation and several relevant topics.

The visit will end on May 19.

