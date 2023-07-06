Azerbaijani, Malaysian FMs meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Malaysian counterpart about Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2023, and hailed the two countries` successful cooperation within the organization.

The parties noted that there is a wide potential for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation, and praised the level of cooperation within international organizations.

The ministers emphasized the importance of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The FMs stressed the importance of expanding mutual contacts between the two countries.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az