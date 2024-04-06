Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA appeals to Dutch authorities

Azerbaijani MFA appeals to Dutch authorities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has appealed to the Dutch authorities, the ministry wrote on its X page, News.Az reports.

"We are disturbed by the detention of the prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg during peaceful demonstration in The Hague.

As COP29 presidency we call on the Dutch authorities to respect the freedom of expression of climate protestors, and release those detained," the ministry said.


News.Az 

