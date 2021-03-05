Yerevan once again shows it is far from common sense, logic – Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan once again clearly demonstrates that it is far from common sense and logic, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the statement by his Armenian colleague regarding the speech of the Azerbaijani president at the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

“While the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was speaking about the possibilities of cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region, the implementation of transport projects that can be used directly by the countries of the region, during his speech at the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization on March 4 of this year, accusations by the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan in violation of international law and assessment of this as a threat to the region once again clearly demonstrate that official Yerevan is far from common sense and logic,” the spokesperson said.

The fact that the Armenian side, which has always distorted the position of the Azerbaijani side on cooperation and progress in the region, raises the question of which interests it serves and, in general, shows that the country has not yet determined what it wants, Abdullayeva stressed.

“Our recommendation to the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry is to get acquainted with the text of the statement of November 10th, signed by the head of their government, read the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993, and also find out what is the essence of the principles of international law on which he refers, before making any comments,” she added.

News.Az