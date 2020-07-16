Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia openly demonstrates its intention to strengthen the consequences of its aggressive policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 16, 2020, the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack our positions again in the direction of the Tovuz region along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and civilian residential infrastructure in Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vahidli villages of Tovuz region was shelled by large-caliber weapons and artillery. During continuing combat one serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was killed.

According to News.Az, the due information was disseminated by Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 16.

It is said that continuing its bloody provocative actions, Armenia openly demonstrates its intention to strengthen the consequences of its aggressive policy by grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, and to carry out new acts of aggression by use force.

"We reiterate that the only cause of tension in the region is Armenia, which holds Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 surrounding regions of Azerbaijan under military occupation, violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and directly impedes the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

The Armenian leadership, which tries to cover up its failed domestic policy, attempts to strengthen its aggressive foreign policy and divert the attention of the international community from the responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, must realize that Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the fact of the occupation of its internationally recognized territories and not an inch of our land will be left under occupation.

Azerbaijan has always stated its support for a political solution to the conflict, but it must not be understood as an endless continuation of negotiations. Azerbaijan supports the result-oriented talks and expects the mediation efforts of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in this direction.

The Armenian leadership is fully responsible for the tension on the front and all the consequences it may cause," the statement says.

News.Az

