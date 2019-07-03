Azerbaijani MFA comments on allegations related to non-provision of security guarantees to Armenia at UNESCO’s Baku session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the issue of non-provision of security guarantees to some participants by Azerbaijan at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson of Azerbaijani MFA said, the Ministry told APA.

Leyla Abdullayeva said that an agreement was signed between the host country Azerbaijan and UNESCO on the eve of the current session.

According to her, the relevant organization issues, including the provision of security guarantees for all participants of the event without any exceptions, were reflected on the mentioned agreement.

Abdullayeva noted that all participating states of UNESCO, which intended to participate in the 43rd Session of the World Heritage Committee and obtained the relevant security guarantees by Azerbaijan, have provided participation in the event: “Armenia’s attempts to demand some additional security guarantees exclusively for its participants are nothing but its own politically motivated choice to avoid participation in the next international event held by Azerbaijan at a high level. If the Foreign Ministry of Armenia is still not aware of the technical rules and procedures for holding sessions of the World Heritage Committee, then they should contact the UNESCO Secretariat to finally understand that all participants in such events are provided with general and universal guarantees that do not imply special reservations regarding certain countries."

