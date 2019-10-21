Azerbaijani MFA comments on the statement of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

MFA Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that a young democratic country - Azerbaijan has all the rights and freedoms of people, including the right to freedom of assembly.

She emphasized that the right of a group of people to freedom of assembly cannot be ensured through the violation of other people's rights: "

The one who knows it best should be the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. The appeal of a group of people on the rally on October 19 was considered by the Baku City Executive Power, and in accordance with the Article 9 of the Freedom of Assembly Act, other area in Baku has been designated for holding such a rally due to it is prohibited to hold meetings in the metropolitan protected areas. The protesters tried to march into the city's central streets to create a violent confrontation deliberately, and law enforcement agencies were forced to prevent this illegal rally. Police showed noble and cultural behavior and no one was seriously injured. The vast majority of the protesters were released after official warning, and decisions will be made accordingly regarding other people’s cases".

MFA official noted that it would be good, the commissar to pay attention in the cases of use of rubber bullets and excessive violence against demonstrators in some European countries: “Making unreasonable statements of some organizations in a hurry way without the essence of the matter and without learning the point of relevant official bodies may not be called useful. On the contrary, it should be evaluated as the application of double standards in relation to Azerbaijan. I emphasize again that fundamental human rights and freedoms of people are provided in Azerbaijan and the main duty of law enforcement agencies of the country is to stand on guard of these freedoms.

