Azerbaijani MFA congratulates people of Luxembourg on national holiday

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the people of Luxembourg on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

“It is with great pleasure we congratulate and wish strong health, happiness, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Luxembourg on the occasion of the national holiday,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.


