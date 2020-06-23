Azerbaijani MFA congratulates people of Luxembourg on national holiday
- 23 Jun 2020 13:15
- 18 Aug 2025 21:46
- 149573
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-mfa-congratulates-people-of-luxembourg-on-national-holiday Copied
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the people of Luxembourg on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.
“It is with great pleasure we congratulate and wish strong health, happiness, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Luxembourg on the occasion of the national holiday,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.