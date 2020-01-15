Azerbaijani MFA: EU once again expressed its support for territorial integrity of EaP countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resolution “Annual report on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy” was approved by a large majority of votes at the plenary session

According to the 36th paragraph of the mentioned resolution, the EU reaffirms its commitment to support the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all Eastern Partnership member states.

It should be especially stressed that the territorial integrity issue is presented in the resolution along with the internationally recognized borders expression.

In the document, a single approach is demonstrated to all conflicts on the territory of member countries of Eastern Partnership, and the call is reflected for the solution of those conflicts in accordance with norms and principles of international law, and increasing of support to people suffering from the conflicts including refugees and internally displaced people.

In the resolution, a reference is made to the EU document dated 2016 and entitled as Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy and the final document of the Brussels Summit Meeting of Eastern Partnership member countries in 2017.

The MFA reminded that in the EU’s Global Strategy document, the states’ sovereignty, territorial integrity, and border inviolability were assessed as an integral component of the European security. Similarly, in the final document of the Brussels Summit Meeting of Eastern Partnership member countries in 2017 as well univocal support is expressed for territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all member states of Eastern Partnership.

It was noted that this resolution adopted on an annual basis by the European Parliament was one of the European Parliament's documents of compulsory nature which could impact the activity of the European Commission during a year.

