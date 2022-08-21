Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences over fatal road accident in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences over a deadly road accident in southeastern Türkiye, News.Az reports.

“May God rest the souls of those who died in a serious road accident in Gaziantep city of Türkiye. We wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” the ministry said on Twitter.

A traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 21 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

The fatalities in the accident include three firefighters, four health personnel, and IHA news agency journalists Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanriover.

News.Az