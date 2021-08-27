Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended condolences to Kazakhstan, according to the ministry's post on Twitter.
"News on explosion in military warehouse in the southern region of Jambyl, Kazakhstan very saddened us. We express condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident and wish speedy recovery to all injured," the ministry tweeted.
News.Az