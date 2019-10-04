Azerbaijani MFA monitors situation over provocation during Dudelange-Qarabagh football match

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry monitors the situation regarding the provocation during the match in Luxemburg between Dudelange and Qarabagh football clubs, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The accredited ambassador was instructed to contact the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg and make sure that those responsible for the provocation would be found and would be punished,” she added.

