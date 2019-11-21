Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan has to confirm that he is a democrat and end occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on the statements made by the Armenian Prime Minister in Milan, APA reports.

Leyla Abdullayeva stated that the statements sounded by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan can be characterized as an attempt to mislead his population.

According to her, it can not be evaluated otherwise.

"N. Pashinyan, once again, referring to the Constitution of the USSR, pretentiously claims that the Nagorno Garabagh Autonomous Region (NGAO) allegedly had a constitutional right to secession. For our part, we again recall that in accordance with Articles 78 of the Constitution of the USSR, the territory of a union republic could not be changed without its consent. At the same time, in connection with the illegal actions of Armenian nationalists aimed at separating the NKAR from the Azerbaijan SSR, the supreme bodies of the central government of the USSR in their decisions and decisions unequivocally confirmed the impossibility of changing the existing borders.

For example, on January 10, 1990, the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted a decision "On the inconsistency of the Constitution of the USSR with decisions regarding Nagorno Garabagh adopted by the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR of December 1, 1989 and January 9, 1990," which emphasized the illegality of attempts to seize Nagorno Garabagh from Azerbaijan SSR. The same was said in the decision of the USSR State Council of November 27, 1991, and the decision of the Constitutional Oversight Committee of the USSR adopted the next day.

Thus, in a situation where the unilateral separation of the NKAR Armenians was contrary to Soviet law, how, apart from misleading their own population, can the prime minister’s attempts to justify this by the USSR Constitution be described? N. Pashinyan notes that the NKAO Regional Council exercised its right to self-determination, but the Prime Minister is silent that the so-called “referendum on independence”, held by separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh on December 10, 1991, was organized without the consent of Azerbaijan, of which this legally was autonomous region, and the Azerbaijani population of the region did not participate in it.

The Prime Minister, who denies the Khojaly genocide and calls it a lie, thereby essentially ignores many independent sources, including the Armenian, local and international media, casting doubt on the eyewitness accounts of the tragedy. Apparently, N. Pashinyan is not aware of the recognition made in an interview with foreign journalists by the then Minister of Defense and former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who did not hesitate to declare what he had done: “Before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that ... the Armenians were unable to raise their hands on the civilian population. We managed to break this stereotype.”

