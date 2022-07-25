Azerbaijani MFA released information about the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 25, 2022, the Youth Summit from the countries that are members of the Non-Aligned Movement began its work in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

At the opening ceremony of the Summit attended by young representatives of more than 60 countries that are members of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov greeted the guests and voiced the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the participants.

In the address of the head of the country, it was stated that exceptional importance is attached to the youth policy in Azerbaijan, and this event, which is currently being held in our country, will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation between the youth of the Movement countries. In the address of the President, attention was also drawn to Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and it was noted that the extension of our country's chairmanship of the NAM by the unanimous decision of the Movement's member countries for one more year - until the end of 2023 is a clear example of the successful implementation of our Chairmanship and the trust of the member states in Azerbaijan.

Then, the video address of the chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, was shown to the participants of the summit. In that video address, Abdulla Shahid expressed his gratitude to the chairmanship of Azerbaijan for organizing the Youth Summit of the NAM, and noted that it is admirable to emphasize the role of young people, especially in the post-pandemic period.

At the opening ceremony, the current chairman of the Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, Ordukhan Kahramanzade, spoke and talked about the activities and future plans of the Network, which was established in November of last year.

At the opening session, in addition to the participants of the Summit and members of the NAM Youth Network, relevant representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deputies of the Milli Majlis, accredited ambassadors of the member countries of the NAM in the Republic of Azerbaijan, heads of youth organizations operating in the Republic of Azerbaijan, media representatives and other guests participated.

Later, in accordance with the program of the event, the youth of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement made national speeches and discussed the final documents.

Within the various segments of the Summit, which will last until July 29, the participants will discuss the final documents of the event, take part in the NAM Model Simulation exercise, as well as the training session on effective management of organizations, participate in panel discussions with the participation of various officials, and make presentations.

News.Az