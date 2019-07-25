Azerbaijani MFA sends note to Turkey regarding cancellation of visa regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has cancelled the visa regime for Turkish citizens, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on July 25.

"The Azerbaijan-Turkey relations based on common cultural-ethnic historical ties, friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples are at the highest level,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “Today, the bilateral relations are successfully developing thanks to the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

“The strategic partnership developing between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres stipulates the need for free entry and exit of our peoples,” the ministry said.

“In this aspect, the visa regime will be cancelled from September 1, 2019 for Turkish citizens having general civil passports and wishing to come to Azerbaijan for up to 30 days,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the cancellation of the visa regime," the ministry said.

The status of Turkish citizens who wish to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 30 days is regulated upon the Azerbaijani corresponding laws.

According to the decision of the Turkish government, the visa regime was cancelled for Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey for up to 30 days. The decision about the cancellation of the visa regime will be another significant contribution to the development of the constantly growing fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

News.Az

