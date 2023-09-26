Azerbaijani MFA shares data on humanitarian aid provided, weapons seized, following anti-terror measures in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada has shared a post in connection with the steps taken by Azerbaijan in terms of seizing illegal arms and ammunition, and also providing humanitarian assistance, following the anti-terror measures taken against illegal armed Armenian formations in Karabakh, News.az reports.

“There are thousands of confiscated weapons, as well as tons of humanitarian aid to local Armenian residents,” the publication says.





