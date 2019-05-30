Azerbaijani MFA: This bloody act committed by the Armenian armed forces is provocative action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today the armed forces of Armenia brutally violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Agdam district in the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan and a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was killed by a sniper shot, the press service of the MFA told ONA.

"We would like to emphasize that this bloody act committed by the Armenian armed forces during the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' visit to the region is yet another provocation and serves the purpose of disrupting the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict," the statement said.

The statement noted that this murderous act clearly demonstrates that the statements of the leadership of the aggressor state Armenia on creating a peaceful atmosphere for conflict settlement is not accompanied by any practical steps, on the contrary, it reveals the real intention of Armenia to damage the peace talks by provocative actions. "This approach is absolutely unacceptable and it undermines the negotiations process. The full responsibility for all possible negative consequences of this bloody murder lies on Armenia."

News.Az

News.Az