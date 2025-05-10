Azerbaijani MFA welcomes declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We welcome the declaration of a ceasefire between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," it has been noted in a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan, News.Az reports.

"We express our hope that this ceasefire will contribute to the reduction of tensions in the region, as well as to the establishment of lasting peace and stability.

We call on the parties to engage in productive dialogue aimed at resolving outstanding issues and building mutual trust," noted in the statement.

News.Az