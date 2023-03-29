Azerbaijani military medical personnel operating in Kahramanmaras awarded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army’s military medical personnel, sent to the fraternal country to provide medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, was awarded in accordance with the relevant order of the country's defense minister, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

An awarding ceremony was held at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense on March 29.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the victims of the earthquake in fraternal Türkiye, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Then the relevant order of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on awarding the medical personnel was read out.

Chief of the Medical Department, Medical service Major General Firudin Nabiyev noted that the activity of Azerbaijani medical personnel, sent to Türkiye on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, was highly appreciated in the fraternal country.

Azerbaijani military medical personnel in Kahramanmarash, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, performed a total of 81 surgeries and provided outpatient assistance to 517 people.

At the event, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijani military doctors demonstrated high professionalism in the Patriotic War and it was highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense as well.

At the end of the event, the Azerbaijan Army’s 20 military medical personnel, including general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, were presented with the following military ranks, medals and honorary decrees.

News.Az