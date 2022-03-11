Azerbaijani Minister and EU Commissioner mull energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varheli within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

Issues on energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union were discussed at the meeting.

They stressed the importance of expanding the energy dialogue to new energy markets in the Southern Gas Corridor, including decarbonization, energy transition and renewable energy, energy efficiency, cooperation in electricity exports, hydrogen and energy storage technologies.

It was also agreed to continue dialogue with the European Commission and the Western Balkans in order to address issues arising from the potential supply of gas to the Western Balkans within the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

News.Az