Azerbaijani Minister Mikayil Jabbarov elected chairman of Coordination Council of Heads of CIS Tax Services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has been elected Chairman of the Coordination Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS Member States, Trend re

This decision was made during the 26th Coordination Council meeting in Moscow. In this position, Jabbarov will replace Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin.

In connection with Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in this organization, the next meeting of the Coordination Council will be held in Baku.

The CIS includes Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Coordination Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS Member States is the CIS industry cooperation body and carries out its activities in order to ensure coordination among the tax services of the CIS member states.

It was created in accordance with the Decision of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS dated May 31, 2001, in order to provide favorable conditions for coordination of the tax services of the CIS member states.

The main constituent documents of the Coordination Council are the Decision on the establishment of the Council and the Regulation on the Council. The Regulation on the Council was amended several times (Dec. 3, 2004, May 19, 2011).

The work of the Coordination Council is regulated by its rules and procedures adopted Sept. 25, 2014 (with amendments approved Oct. 6, 2016).

In its activities, the Coordination Council is guided by the Charter of the CIS, interstate and intergovernmental agreements, decisions of the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, the Economic Council of the CIS and the Regulation on the Coordination Council. It operates in close cooperation with the CIS Executive Committee.

News.Az

News.Az