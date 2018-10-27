Azerbaijani mobile operator plans rebranding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rebranding of Azerbaijani mobile operator Azercell is currently under discussion, the president of the company Vahid Mursaliyev told reporters on Oct. 27.

It entirely depends on the founder's decision, however, a rebranding is expected, he said.

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies for the fact that acquisition of Azercell's shares did not affect the corporate management of the company. On the contrary, the Ministry assisted us and showed the right path of development. Azercell has maintained the transparency of its business, and we are grateful to the Ministry for supporting us in this," Mursaliyev said, according to Trend.

Fintur Holdings B.V., owned jointly by Telia and Turkcell, agreed to sell its 51.3 percent stake in Azertel - the only shareholder of Azercell - to the state-owned Azintelecom.

Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. The company's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market is 48 percent. Azercell's network covers 80 percent of the country's territory and 99.8 percent of the population. Presently, 4.5 million subscribers use Azercell's services.

News.Az

