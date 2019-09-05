Azerbaijani MOD: Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen implement exercises in field conditions - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Eternity-2019" Command and Staff Exercises participants fulfilled tasks in the field conditions, Azerbaijani MOD reports.

The issues of interoperability on ensuring joint security of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as countering the possible provocations of terrorist groups and eliminating their consequences were practically worked out following the scenario of the exercises, which involved servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia.

