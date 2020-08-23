Azerbaijani MoD: Commander of Armenia’s sabotage-reconnaissance group taken prisoner

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 23 at about 05:45, a sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district along the front, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

As a result of the resolute actions taken by the Azerbaijani army’s units stationed in this direction, the enemy was forced to retreat after suffering losses.

During the battle, the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, according to the initial interrogation, First Lieutenant Gurgin Alberyan was taken prisoner.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry declared once again that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears all responsibility for the aggravation of the situation at the front.

News.Az