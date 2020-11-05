Azerbaijani MoD: Desperate Armenia continues spreading fake news

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, battles continued in the direction of Agdere town and Khojavend district of the front, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing.

Armenia’s provocation was prevented in the direction of the Zangilan district.

Stressing that the headquarters of the 7th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division, soldiers' barracks, several vehicles with ammunition and other military infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces in Tonashen village were destroyed, Eyvazov added that helpless Armenia amid the Azerbaijani troops’ successful counteroffensive under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief spreads fake news.

"The Azerbaijani troops destroy only legitimate military targets by making precise strikes, which is clearly seen in the video footage," Eyvazov added.

News.Az

