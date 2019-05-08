Azerbaijani MoD holds scientific-practical conference of military topographers, hydrographs

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the training plan for the 2019 academic year, a scientific-practical conference on the topic “Ensuring the Transition to a Unified Coordinate Syste

The conference, organized by the Department of Navigation and Cartography of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, highlighted the importance of the strategic and tactical characteristics of modern weapons and military equipment adopted into the armament by the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the effectiveness of using digital, vector maps and geographic information systems successfully used in their control system.

In the course of the event, presentations were made on the use of new technologies during photographic work and geodetic measurements, the appliance of modern software in the preparation of maps of various projections and the coordinate system and the transition to a Unified Coordinate System.

