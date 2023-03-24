Azerbaijani MoD: Unlawful military transportation for illegal Armenian formations continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 24, the movement of the column carrying out illegal military transportation through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road was detected, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az.

The movement of 1 BTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent, 3 Armenian KamAZ awnings and a KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank was recorded by Azerbaijan Army's technical surveillance means.

Such activities carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent are a failure of fulfillment of their duties related to the implementation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement .

Contrary to their duties and obligations, the creation of conditions for the free movement of illegal Armenian formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan by accompanying the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other means of material and technical support is a gross violation of the reached agreements by the peacekeeping contingent. Such cases must be stopped immediately.

Such regular illegal activities demonstrate the necessity of establishing an Azerbaijani border crossing and control point at the end of the Lachin road on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

News.Az