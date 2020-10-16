Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani movie to be screened at international festival in Moscow

“Red” short film by Azerbaijani filmmaker Tahir Aliyev will be screened at the “Days of Ethnographic Cinema” Film Festival in Moscow on October 21-23.

The plot of the film is about a schoolgirl, who lives alone in a remote village because her parents are divorced. Her only dream is to walk in the muddy roundabouts of the village in her new red shoes.


