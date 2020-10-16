Azerbaijani movie to be screened at international festival in Moscow
16 Oct 2020
- Culture
“Red” short film by Azerbaijani filmmaker Tahir Aliyev will be screened at the “Days of Ethnographic Cinema” Film Festival in Moscow on October 21-23.
The plot of the film is about a schoolgirl, who lives alone in a remote village because her parents are divorced. Her only dream is to walk in the muddy roundabouts of the village in her new red shoes.