Azerbaijani MP says peace treaty with Armenia possible before June elections

Azerbaijan could sign a peace treaty with Armenia before the latter’s upcoming elections in June, a member of the Milli Majlis said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev said such a treaty would require Armenia to guarantee that its new constitution contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“According to our legislation, the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is recognized as a Patriotic War. Therefore, under the Constitution, signing a peace treaty requires the approval of the Milli Majlis,” Hasanguliyev said. “The treaty was initialed in August last year. It now needs to be discussed in parliament, and I propose including it in the agenda of the spring session.”

Hasanguliyev also addressed transport and trade issues, noting that goods currently move to Armenia via Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan supplies fuel to the country. “If goods are transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan, I believe goods to Azerbaijan could likewise move through Armenia,” he said.

He suggested restoring the railway connecting the two countries, including the Sadarak–Yerevan line, and said discussions are ongoing about opening routes between Turkey and Armenia by March. “To accelerate the development of Nakhchivan, goods should be transported there by rail, and we should be able to move cargo through Armenian territory. I believe the government should take concrete steps in this direction,” Hasanguliyev added.

