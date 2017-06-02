Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MP suggests monitoring social networks

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MP suggests monitoring social networks

No measures are currently taken to prevent the advertising of banned drugs in social networks.

Milli Majlis deputy, member of the Parliamentary Health Committee Malahat Ibrahimgizi has offered to monitor social networks to prevent the advertising of banned drugs.

According to Oxu.Az, the deputy told Modern.az that no measures are taken to prevent the advertising of banned drugs in social networks:

"I want to offer to conduct any monitoring in this regard. We have strengthened the legislation, but there are still gaps in this area. Such facts must be eliminated."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      