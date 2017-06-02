Azerbaijani MP suggests monitoring social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

No measures are currently taken to prevent the advertising of banned drugs in social networks.

Milli Majlis deputy, member of the Parliamentary Health Committee Malahat Ibrahimgizi has offered to monitor social networks to prevent the advertising of banned drugs.

According to Oxu.Az, the deputy told Modern.az that no measures are taken to prevent the advertising of banned drugs in social networks:

"I want to offer to conduct any monitoring in this regard. We have strengthened the legislation, but there are still gaps in this area. Such facts must be eliminated."

News.Az

News.Az