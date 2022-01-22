Azerbaijani MP to attend meeting of ECO Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili will be visiting Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 24 to participate in the meeting of the working group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).

Parliamentary delegations of Turkiye and Pakistan will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will feature discussions on the structure of the ECO PA Secretariat, the staff statue and authority, as well as documents related to the budget and financing. On the sidelines of the meeting, the participants will also exchange views on the preparations for the third General Conference of the ECO PA.

The visit will last until January 28.

News.Az

