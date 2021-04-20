Azerbaijani MPs attend Euronest PA’s online plenary meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the online plenary meeting held within the framework of the 9th ordinary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Belgium.

Head of Azerbaijani Delegation to Euronest PA Azer Karimli, as well as members of the delegation Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Rauf Aliyev, Iltizam Yusifov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Hijran Huseynova, Vugar Bayramov and Nurlan Hasanov, joined the online event.

Addressing the meeting, co-chairs of the Euronest PA MEP Andrius Kubilius and Member of Parliament of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili highlighted the importance of expanding partnership and cooperation between the member countries, ensuring security in the Eastern Partnership region and protecting the territorial integrity of the member countries. It was emphasized that in the current circumstances of the global pandemic, only through the joint struggle and solidarity of all countries it is possible to overcome the coronavirus infection.

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi highlighted the work done to save people’s lives in the region in the context of the global pandemic, while also focusing on the issue of vaccination against the coronavirus infection.

Addressing the opening of the 9th session of the Euronest PA, European Parliament President David Sassoli said that the Euronest PA represents the parliamentary dimension in the EU’s Eastern Partnership region and it aims to bring the countries of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership countries closer and build close friendly relations between them.

