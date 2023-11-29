Azerbaijani MPs hold meetings in local Mexican state congresses

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their working trip to Mexico, Head of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Working Group for Interparliamentary Relations Jala Aliyeva and MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu have visited the Hidalgo State Congress to familiarize themselves with the administrative building of the congress, the "Museum of Legislation," and to meet with the members of the local legislative body, News.az reports.

Welcoming the guests, President of the Congress Jesús Osiris Leines underlined that the Azerbaijani deputies` visit to Hidalgo will make a positive contribution to the development of interparliamentary relations between the two countries.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a country, which subjected to occupation and genocide for many years, and finally restored historical justice by liberating its lands three years ago, Senator of the Mexican Congress Navor Rojas shared his impressions of his visit to the city of Shusha. He said that he witnessed the amazing results achieved in a short period of time, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories.

Head of the Milli Majlis Azerbaijan-Mexico Working Group for Interparliamentary Relations Jala Aliyeva highlighted the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in intergovernmental relations and international platforms in modern times. The Azerbaijani MP gave detailed information about the programs implemented in Azerbaijan to strengthen the social protection and provision of women and children.

MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu touched upon the Azerbaijan`s peace efforts in Karabakh, and expressed hope that Mexico will stand by Azerbaijan, by justice, in the slanderous campaign conducted by the Armenian side against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Mammad Talibov provided insight into the rich history of Azerbaijan's statehood and the ongoing events in the region. The diplomat hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries and pointed out that the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country created number of opportunities for cooperation in many areas.

As a part of their trip, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Jalisco State Congress to meet with the members of the local legislative body. During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of intensifying parliamentary diplomacy and mutual exchange of visits in terms of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

