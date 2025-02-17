Azerbaijani MPs to attend OSCE PA meeting in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, MP Gaya Mammadov, along with colleagues Azay Guliyev and Sevinc Fataliyeva, will participate in the 24th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, to be held at the Hofburg Congress Center in Vienna, Austria, from February 20-21.

The Winter Meeting will include sessions of the Standing Committee, each General Committee, joint sessions of the three General Committees, and several side events, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also attend an event commemorating the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in Maribor, Slovenia, on February 19.

News.Az