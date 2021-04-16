Azerbaijani MPs to attend PACE spring session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the permanent delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Rafael Huseynov, Nigar Arpadarai, Kamal Jafarov and Erkin Gadirli will be participating in the assembly’s spring session in Strasbourg on April 17-23.

The session will hear a report on the activities of the Assembly’s Bureau and Standing Committee, exchange views on preserving national minorities in Europe, the strategic priorities for the Council of Europe, discrimination against persons dealing with chronic and long-term illnesses, European policy on diasporas and other topics.

The Azerbaijani MPs will deliver speeches and share their opinions on the agenda.

News.Az