Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani members of Parliament will pay a visit to France's Strasbourg on May 8, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) told News.az.

Head of the delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev, as well as members of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov will hold a number of meetings with official representatives of the European Parliament.

The meetings will include an exchange of views on strengthening mutual cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

According to the source, the visit will end on May 12.

News.Az