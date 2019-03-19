Azerbaijani MPs to leave for US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova and Asim Mollazade will visit Washington on March 23, Trend reports with reference to the Parliament.

The MPs will take part in a number of meetings in the US Congress, discussions will be held on the development of inter-parliamentary relations, other issues, they will exchange experience in the field of lawmaking.

The visit will end on March 30.

News.Az

News.Az